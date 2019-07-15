Image caption The trial of Nigel and Rowan Stringer is expected to last two weeks

An ex-magistrate and his son attacked a former tenant with a hammer and hockey stick after a dispute over a collection of trainers, a court has heard.

Nigel and Rowan Stringer to set upon Anthony Munatswa after he went to their Norfolk estate, the jury was told.

He had gone to collect shoes and gym equipment Mr Stringer Snr, 68, had stored for him, and had forewarned police, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The defendants deny racially aggravated assault and three other charges.

They are: assault occasioning actual bodily harm, racially aggravated harassment and battery.

Trainer collector Mr Munatswa went to the 11-acre property in Morningthorpe on 14 January 2018 to pick up 50 boxes of shoes and suitcases of clothes his former landlord had stored for him.

"As he did so, Mr Munatswa was attacked by Nigel Stringer and his son Rowan Stringer with a hockey stick and a hammer," said prosecutor Christopher Paxton.

The pair also abused Zimbabwean Mr Munatswa by using racist language, he added.

'Beat me up'

The items Mr Munatswa sought were subject to a county court order on 5 January 2018, which said Mr Stringer Snr should make them available and Mr Munatswa should pay £820, both within 14 days.

Having attempted contact his former landlord by email and phone, Mr Munatswa decided to go to the house with three friends, said the prosecutor.

He climbed over the gate alone and walked "slowly" towards the house "with his hands by his sides", at which point Nigel and Rowan Stringer, 24, came out with the weapons and began to "swing" at him.

They had also called police, and were arrested when officers arrived.

Mr Stringer Snr said in interview it was "absolutely obvious" his former tenant was "there to beat me up" with his friends.

Mr Paxton said the defence was likely to focus on the threat Mr Munatswa and his friends posed to the family.

"Is it likely Mr Munatswa would have called police if this had been his or his friends' intention?" he said.

The trial continues.