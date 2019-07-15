'Missing link' in Norwich's £205m bypass approved by county council
The "missing link" in Norwich's £205m bypass has been approved by councillors.
Norfolk County Council's cabinet committee backed a route linking the A47 to the A1067 Fakenham Road.
The committee backed the 3.9-mile (6.2km) road, nine votes for with zero against and one abstention.
The environmental group Extinction Rebellion staged a protest on the County Hall steps. In February the group occupied a council meeting.
Last week Martin Wilby, council cabinet member for highways, said the route "strikes the best balance with everything we need to take into account, limiting environmental impacts, having a high cost-to-benefit ratio, reducing congestion and rat-running on existing roads".