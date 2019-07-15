Image copyright Google Image caption The body of the woman, aged in her 80s, was discovered at an address in Dereham Road, New Costessey

The death of a woman in her 80s is being treated as a murder inquiry, police said.

Her body was discovered at an address in Dereham Road, New Costessey, near Norwich, at 19:30 BST on Friday.

A man, in his 80s, who was arrested in connection with the death, remains detained in hospital and was still receiving treatment.

Norfolk Police said it is believed to be an isolated incident with the suspect and victim known to each other.

The force said its investigation was ongoing and a Home Office post-mortem examination took place on Sunday.