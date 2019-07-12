Norfolk

King's Lynn death: Reece Hornibrook had severe head injuries after fight

  • 12 July 2019
Reece Hornibrook Image copyright Norfolk Police
Image caption Reece Hornibrook was described by his family as a "gentle giant"

A teenager assaulted in a street fight involving several people died of severe head injuries, a post-mortem examination has confirmed.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, died in hospital on Tuesday after the disturbance in Saddlebow Road in King's Lynn, Norfolk, just before 03:30 BST on Sunday.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue in the town, appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm earlier.

He is yet to enter a plea and was granted bail at Norwich Crown Court.

His next appearance there is due on 7 August.

In a statement issued via Norfolk Police after his death, the boy's family described him as a popular gentle giant who would do anything for anyone.

Image caption Police were called after a resident reported seeing a number of people fighting in the street

A 30-year-old woman arrested in connection with the fight was released on police bail on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites