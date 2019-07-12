Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Reece Hornibrook was described by his family as a "gentle giant"

A teenager assaulted in a street fight involving several people died of severe head injuries, a post-mortem examination has confirmed.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, died in hospital on Tuesday after the disturbance in Saddlebow Road in King's Lynn, Norfolk, just before 03:30 BST on Sunday.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue in the town, appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm earlier.

He is yet to enter a plea and was granted bail at Norwich Crown Court.

His next appearance there is due on 7 August.

In a statement issued via Norfolk Police after his death, the boy's family described him as a popular gentle giant who would do anything for anyone.

A 30-year-old woman arrested in connection with the fight was released on police bail on Tuesday.