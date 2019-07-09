Image copyright Magdalena Moczyk Image caption Jakub "Kuba" Moczyk was taking part in his first fight when he was knocked unconscious

Two men have denied health and safety charges following the death of a young boxer at an unlicensed bout.

Jakub Moczyk, 22, known as Kuba, died during a boxing match at the Atlantis Arena in the Tower Complex in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, in November 2016.

The promoter, Aurelijus Kerpe, 34, of Great Yarmouth, and the medical cover provider, Andrew Cowlard, 54, of Ormesby, have been charged under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

A trial is due to begin in October.

At an Old Bailey hearing, Mr Kerpe denied failing in his duty to promote and organise the night of boxing matches in such a way as to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, that the boxers were not exposed to health and safety risks.

Mr Cowlard, who was a director and manager of Lifeshield Medical Service Ltd, pleaded not guilty to a health and safety charge relating to an alleged failure by the firm to provide medical services, including pre-fight medical checks.

Image caption The bout was staged at the Tower Complex in Great Yarmouth in November 2016

In October 2017, the Norfolk senior coroner Jacqueline Lake ruled Kuba's death was a result of misadventure.

The trial is due to take place at Norwich Crown Court.