Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Police sent specialist support units to the rave site at Grimston

Police arrested five people and seized sound equipment at an illegal rave after they were alerted by someone who saw it advertised on Facebook.

Officers were called at about 19:30 BST on Saturday and later discovered the event, attended by about 600 people, at Massingham Heath, Grimston, Norfolk.

They monitored it through the night and disrupted it at about 15:45 on Sunday.

Three men, aged 25, 28 and 31, were arrested in connection with organising the event.

Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Police monitored the event through the night before disrupting it on Sunday afternoon

Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Officers seized sound equipment from the rave

Two other men, aged 20 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

All remain in police custody, where they will be questioned.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nick Davison described the operation as "significant" and said the event was closed down safely.

He said officers had been working closely with landowners and would continue to do so.

"Raves, not uncommon at this time of year, can be very disruptive for local residents and landowners while the presence of hundreds of people and vehicles can also have a detrimental impact on the environment," he said.