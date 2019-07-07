Image copyright Norwich & District Society of Model Engineers Image caption Eaton Park miniature railway in Norwich opened in 1959, as pictured here

A miniature railway in a city park is celebrating its 60th anniversary and charging its original three pence fare.

Eaton Park railway in Norwich, which is run by members of the Norwich and District Society of Model Engineers (NDSME), opened its two lines.

Passengers were paying the 1959 fare on the Heritage track, while those on the Mainline were being charged a £1 fare, unchanged from when it opened in 1996.

As part of the celebrations, the railway will accept old 1d or 3d coins.

Image copyright Norwich & District Society of Model Engineers Image caption Member Bill Peters on the Royal Scot during the 1960s

Image copyright Norwich & District Society of Model Engineers Image caption Volunteers ride people around part of the park each Sunday in the summer months

Volunteers from the NDSME operate and maintain the site.

The society was offered an area of the park by the city council in 1956 for a test line, with train rides along the 365ft (111m) of original circular track then offered to the public in 1959.

The railway has been operating ever since, with trains normally run on Sunday and bank holiday afternoons from April to October.

Image copyright Norwich & District Society of Model Engineers Image caption Part of the Heritage track dates back to the 1960s, when this photo was taken