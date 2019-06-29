Man charged over Great Yarmouth street fight
- 29 June 2019
A man has been charged over a street fight in which a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach, police have said.
The victim, whose injuries are not life-threatening, was attacked in the King Street area of Great Yarmouth on Wednesday afternoon.
A man from London is charged with possessing a knife, attempting to cause GBH and violent disorder.
He is due before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday.