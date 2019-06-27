Image caption A man was stabbed in the stomach in Great Yarmouth

The victim of a street brawl was a 20-year-old man who was stabbed twice in the stomach, police have said.

The man, whose injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing, was attacked in the King Street area of Great Yarmouth on Wednesday afternoon.

Norfolk Police initially reported 20 people were involved but on Thursday said seven people were in a fight.

Three men aged 20, 21 and 22 and a 16-year-old girl, all from the town, are being questioned over the attack.

They were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Officers were called to the attack at the St Peters Road junction at about 16:30 GMT, with the victim taken to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

Image caption The area where the fight took place was sealed off by police

Image caption Police have searched through bins in the King Street area, looking for the weapon

Ch Insp Nathan Clark appealed for witnesses and CCTV and said: "Early indications are that those involved are known to one another.

"We acknowledge this incident happened in broad daylight and of course that will cause concern among local people.

"However, I would like to reassure local residents we do not believe there is any threat to the wider community."