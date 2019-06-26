Image caption Police arrested four people following the stabbing in Great Yarmouth

A man has been stabbed in a brawl involving 20 people in a seaside town.

Norfolk Police said the victim was taken to James Paget hospital in Great Yarmouth with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the King Street area at about 16:30 BST to reports that about 20 people were involved in a fight in the street.

Three men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the brawl police said.

Supt Roger Wiltshire, said: "While inquiries remain in the early stages, the initial indications are that those involved are known to one another and detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident."