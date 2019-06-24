Image copyright Happisburgh Lifeboat Station Image caption A Happisburgh lifeboat crew found the balloons off the coast of Bacton in Norfolk

A lifeboat crew called to investigate a mystery yellow and green object in the North Sea recovered a set of balloons.

Coastwatch at Happisburgh in Norfolk saw the object at about 16:10 BST on Saturday.

A RNLI lifeboat found a 12ft (3.6m) string of 60 yellow and green balloons - the colours of recently-promoted Norwich City - off the coast at Bacton.

Facebook users expressed concern about the environmental damage of such litter.

"They [the crew] may not have saved a human life but no doubt that they did the marine environment a great service," one posted.

"My friend's pony choked to death, in front of my friend's small daughter. It took just one balloon," wrote another.

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley leads the team's parade in the city in May after clinching promotion to the Premier League

Others linked the find to Norwich City FC who play in those colours.

"Norwich city football party got out of hand perhaps?" a user said.

The balloons were recovered from the water before the crew carried out a search of the area but found nothing more, a lifeboat station spokesman said.