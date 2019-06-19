Image caption The street was cordoned off by the emergency services

A city centre cinema was evacuated because of a gas leak.

Norfolk Police said the Odeon Cinema at Riverside, Wherry Road in Norwich, was emptied just before 15:00 BST.

Three crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue were also sent to the entertainment complex, which is across the river from the city's railway station.

Residents were asked to avoid the area. The fire service said the gas leak was made safe at about 16:00 BST.