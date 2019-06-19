Norwich cinema evacuated over gas leak
- 19 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A city centre cinema was evacuated because of a gas leak.
Norfolk Police said the Odeon Cinema at Riverside, Wherry Road in Norwich, was emptied just before 15:00 BST.
Three crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue were also sent to the entertainment complex, which is across the river from the city's railway station.
Residents were asked to avoid the area. The fire service said the gas leak was made safe at about 16:00 BST.
Skip Twitter post by @Norfolkfire
The incident on Riverside has been concluded, gas leak isolated and the area made safe.— Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) June 19, 2019
End of Twitter post by @Norfolkfire