Image copyright James Maddison Image caption Footballer James Maddison's boots are a tribute to Sophie Taylor

Premier League footballer James Maddison is to wear a pair of boots bearing the image of a young friend and supporter who died from bone cancer.

Sophie Taylor, five, from Norwich, died in January.

Leicester City midfielder Maddison met Sophie and became her friend when he played for Norwich City.

He tweeted photos of his new boots which he said he would wear for "my best friend", when he plays for England in the European Under-21 Championship.

He first met football fan Sophie in April 2018 when she was a Norwich City mascot.

Image copyright James Maddison Image caption James Maddison, pictured with Sophie Taylor

The boots feature a picture of Sophie, and the words "there is a new angel in Heaven".

One boot also has a picture of a shirt he revealed after scoring a free-kick goal against Burnley in March, which had written on it "RIP Sophie I Love You".

Image copyright James Maddison Image caption One boot shows a tribute shirt worn by Maddison in March

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Maddison removed his playing top during a match in March to reveal the top which read "RIP Sophie I Love You"

Posting photographs of the new boots on Twitter, the player wrote: "The unbelievably special football boots I will be wearing during the European Championships for @England."󠁿