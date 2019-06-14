Image caption Hundreds of tonnes of earth from the cliff fell on to the beach on Wednesday morning destroying groynes below

Walkers have been told to stay 15ft (5m) away from a cliff edge after hundreds of tonnes of it collapsed.

The "huge cliff fall" at Sidestrand, near Cromer in Norfolk, was filmed by Brad Damms on Wednesday.

Regular coastal path walker Colin Cramp, 77, said he was with his wife looking out to sea at the spot only two days before the earthen cliff crumbled away after heavy rain.

Warning signs have been put up for the many walkers still using the path.

"We always urge the public to take care on coastal paths, especially near cliffs, but given the recent weather and rate of erosion we advise everyone to stay at least five metres back at all times," said a Norfolk County Council spokesman.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Huge' cliff collapse on Norfolk coast caught on camera

Mr Damms was on the beach using 3D scans to monitor the changing coastline when the cliff collapsed in front of him.

Image caption Norfolk Trails has put up warning signs along the coastal path to alert walkers to the dangers

Image caption Colin Cramp points to where he was standing two days before the cliff fell into the sea

Mr Cramp, who moved to the area from Leicester three years ago, said he hoped further cliff collapses would not reach his flat in nearby Overstrand.

"My wife noticed that a fence post along the path has got much closer to the cliff edge in the few years we've been here," he said.

Many people scour the bottom of the cliffs for prehistoric bones and fossils.

"One local lad found the remains of a mammoth tusk," Mr Cramp said.

Another resident, who did not wish to give his name, said the most recent falls were much smaller than some he had seen.

"The video of the most recent collapse that was on social media made it much more dramatic," he added.

Pete Revell, from Bacton Coastguard, said: "We see children climbing the cliff with their parents totally unaware of the dangers.

"The cliffs are very unsafe so stay away from the edge. The beaches are safe but everyone should still be aware of the dangers."