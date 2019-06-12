Norfolk

Family stuck in car on Norfolk beach after ignoring sign

  • 12 June 2019
Car stranded in sand in Norfolk Image copyright HM Coastguard Gorleston
Image caption The driver ignored a warning sign and became stranded at North Denes beach

Two adults and three children became stranded on a beach because a driver believed his car "could go anywhere".

The vehicle got stuck a short distance past a sign that reads "no unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach".

Pictures of the stricken black Peugeot in Norfolk appeared in a Facebook post by HM Coastguard Gorleston.

It said: "The driver, having ignored the sign, said he believed that his car would go anywhere. To his chagrin he found that it does not."

Crews were called to reports of a car being stuck in the sand at North Denes in Great Yarmouth at 15:00 BST on Saturday.

They were quickly stood down once they had checked the occupants were safe and arrangements were made for the car to be recovered.

Image copyright HM Coastguard Gorleston
Image caption Coastguard crews said the driver told them he thought his car "could go anywhere"

