Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption James Greene died two days after being taken to hospital with serious injuries

A man has been charged with the murder of a 39-year-old man who died two days after being found seriously injured.

James Greene was taken to hospital after police were called to a disturbance in Dolphin Grove in Norwich on Tuesday. He died on Thursday.

Peter Bruton, 26, of no fixed address, will appear before Norwich magistrates on Saturday charged with murder.

Mr Greene's family said they were "devastated and shocked" by his "tragic loss".

Detectives are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination carried out on Thursday.