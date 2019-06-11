Image caption Gorden Kaye, who played Rene, died in 2017 and Carmen Silvera, who played Edith, died in 2002

A blue plaque is to be unveiled to remember the BBC's World War Two-set sitcom 'Allo 'Allo at an event which will see many of the cast reunited.

The British Comedy Society (BCS) is unveiling the plaque at Lynford Hall, Mundford, near Thetford, Norfolk, where exteriors of Cafe Rene were filmed.

The event will take place on 7 September.

BCS director Aaron Brown said it was important to remember one of the "great British comedies".

Image caption The courtyard of Lynford Hall was transformed into a town square

"It was a huge hit in Britain and internationally. It ran for nine series for 10 years, twice as long as the war itself," said Mr Brown.

David Croft, who co-created the sitcom, had earlier used Thetford for location shooting for his comedy series Dad's Army, although it was actually set in a fictional seaside town.

'Allo 'Allo

The sitcom is set in a cafe in the small, German-occupied town of Nouvion during World War Two

Nouvion is a real town, 60 miles south of Calais in northern France, but none of the show was filmed there

It ran from 1982 to 1992, and 85 episodes were made

Most of the cast took part in a touring stage show adaptation from 1986 to 1992, which included runs in London

Those expected to attend the unveiling include Vicki Michelle, who played Yvette; Kim Hartman, who played Helga; Guy Siner, who played Gruber; Kirsten Cooke, who played Michelle; Richard Gibson, who played Herr Flick; Francesca Gonshaw, who played Maria; John D. Collins, who played Fairfax; Arthur Bostrom, who played Crabtree, and Sue Hodge, who played Mimi.

Image caption Kim Hartman as Helga Geerhart, Sue Hodge as Mimi LaBonq, and Vicki Michelle as Yvette Carte-Blanch, pictured with Gorden Kaye who died in 2017, appeared in the sitcom

Gorden Kaye, who played Rene, died in 2017 and Carmen Silvera, who played Edith, died in 2002.

The courtyard at Lynford Hall, which is now a hotel, was used as a stand-in for Nouvion town square in the sitcom.

Tickets are available for the unveiling of the plaque, including a celebratory meal and chance to meet the cast, with proceeds going to the Actors' Benevolent Fund.