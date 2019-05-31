Image copyright AFP Image caption Blue tits were found nesting within three of the eight lamps in the street - putting the brakes on the upgrade scheme

Work to upgrade streetlights in a cul-de-sac has been delayed due to nesting blue tits.

Electricians working in St Walstan's Close, Costessey, near Norwich, found families of blue tits nesting within three of the eight lamps in the street.

The electrical works had to be postponed and cannot continue until the birds have fledged.

Norfolk county councillor Tim East, who lives in the close, said: "Those blue tits have a lot to answer for."

One of the three street lamp columns is outside the home of Liberal Democrat Mr East, who raised the situation at a meeting of the council's infrastructure and development select committee, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He said: "The lamps are turned off at midnight anyway, but it is really rather dark in the area at the moment before then.

"It was particularly dark the other night."

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: "Our contractor visited St Walstan's Close on 21 May to upgrade the lights as part of our ongoing programme.

"Three of the eight lights all had birds nesting either in the lantern or inside the column.

"To minimise any disturbance, the electrical contractor stopped any further work to the occupied lamp columns and lanterns and will return to complete the road's upgrade once the birds have left the nest."

The council contractor, Amey, is continuing to monitor the situation on the street.