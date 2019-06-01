Image copyright Liz Withington Image caption Anglian Water said it could not estimate when the hole would be repaired

A seaside town's high street has been closed to vehicles indefinitely, due to the "complexity" of sinkhole repairs.

The 5m (16ft) deep hole opened up in Sheringham High Street last weekend.

Anglian Water said it was unable to say when the road would be repaired, but it was initially expected to take seven days. An assessment of the cause is being carried out.

North Norfolk District Council said the town remained "open for business" to shoppers and pedestrians.

Sinkhole opens up in seaside town

Tn Anglian Water spokeswoman said: "Due to the complexity, we are not able to provide an estimated time of repair.

"Our teams are now planning how to access the pipes below the ground safely and, once this assessment is complete, we will begin the repair to the damaged sewer."

The company said the water supply had not been affected and the situation was being dealt with as a "matter of priority".

North Norfolk District Council was keen to stress visitors should not be put off going into the town.

In a Facebook post, it said: "There has been lots of impressive positivity from the retailers. The road remains closed to traffic, but the really important message to share is that the road remains open to pedestrians and shoppers.

"As of today we understand two businesses remain closed, but all others are open."