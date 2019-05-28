Norfolk

Norfolk traffic brought to standstill by escaped horses

  • 28 May 2019
Horses on A47 Image copyright Michael Cole
Image caption The horses ran between cars as police attempted to round them up

Escaped horses brought a busy A-road to a standstill before police rounded them up.

Seventeen horses broke loose from a field next to the A47 in Norfolk at about 18:30 GMT, causing traffic to stop.

Norfolk police officers herded the escapees into another nearby field on the Acle Straight between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

The road was re-opened just over an hour later.

Image copyright Ross Cathcart
Image caption Drivers posted pictures and videos of the horses on social media
Image copyright Ross Cathcart
Image caption Drivers left their cars as the horses brought the road to a standstill for over an hour

Many drivers stuck in queues posted pictures of the horses as they wandered between the stationary traffic.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Team was assisted by Great Yarmouth Police and a member of the regional police dogs team, though no dogs were involved.

The roads team thanked them on Twitter with the hashtag #thehorsewhisperer.

Image copyright Gt Yarmouth Police
Image caption The horses were safely returned to a nearby field

