Image copyright Google Image caption The crash involved three police cars on Main Road in Filby

Two officers have been seriously hurt in a police training exercise.

Three police cars were involved in a crash on Main Road, Filby, in Norfolk, at about 10:00 BST.

The driver and passenger suffered serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening, said police.

The road has been closed between Ormesby Lane and Pound Lane while officers deal with the crash. Diversions have been put in place.

Police would not confirm the nature of the training exercise.