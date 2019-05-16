Image caption Chief constable Simon Bailey said the officer's conduct fell "woefully short"

A police officer who tested positive for cocaine resigned from the force before a disciplinary hearing.

Former Norfolk police constable Maddison Bee was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour.

A panel chaired by chief constable Simon Bailey ruled she would have been dismissed had she not already resigned.

He said: "PC Bee had completely breached the trust of her colleagues but [also] the communities she was there to protect."

He added: "The public we serve rightly expects the highest standards of honesty and integrity from both police officers and members of staff, and PC Bee's behaviour fell woefully short of the standards we set for ourselves and those that are expected of us."

Ms Bee resigned from Norfolk police on 11 April - a month before this week's special case misconduct hearing.

The hearing found Ms Bee breached standards in the areas of honesty and integrity, and discreditable conduct.