Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Norfolk and Norwich Hospital had "improved" but more work needed to be done, said the CQC

An emergency and teaching hospital remains in special measures after being rated as "requires improvement", an NHS inspectors' report says.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has improved from "inadequate" but will continue to receive support from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Mark Davies, the hospital's chief executive, said "we have a lot to do" and praised staff for the improvement.

He said its action plan will continue for five years.

Professor Ted Baker, the CQC's chief inspector of hospitals, said: "While we found improvements in medical care, surgery and critical care, targets for mandatory training in medical care were not being met and governance process were not embedded.

"This meant there were inconsistencies in how risks were reviewed."

The CQC report found "definitive steps" needed to be taken to "improve the culture, openness and transparency throughout the organisation and reduce inconsistencies in culture and leadership."

It also found that the quality of care to patients with mental concerns must continue to improve.

The CQC will continue to monitor the trust and check on its progress, he added.

Image copyright PA/Peter Byrne Image caption The hospital was inspected between 22 January and 27 February

Mr Davies said: "Clearly we still have a lot to do, but the heroes of today are our staff.

"What they have achieved in a six-month period, most of that in the winter, is really exceptional."

He said the hospital took the 2018 report "very, very, seriously " and knew it had "to do things differently."

Inspectors praised the hospital for being the first in East Anglia to carry out robotic colorectal cancer surgery and for introducing the "fatigue team" to reduce tiredness levels due to work.