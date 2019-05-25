Image copyright Contributed Image caption Vincent Harrison, who goes by the name of Cenzy, said he has been honest about his struggles with anxiety to "lead by example"

A rapper who considered taking his own life has used song lyrics to open up about mental health issues.

Vincent Harrison, who goes by the name of Cenzy, said he has been honest about his struggles with anxiety to "lead by example".

Lyrics taken from the Norwich singer's new EP Anguish/Tranquility include "I'm trying to sail" and "I've been myself so who should you be?"

The 28-year-old said: "If I can't express myself then others can't."

Image copyright Scott Robinson Image caption He said writing the EP Anguish/Tranquility was "therapeutic"

Mr Harrison, who started writing when he was eight years old, said he feels like he has always struggled with his mental health.

But, he said, it was only within the last five years he discovered it was anxiety and it was a few months ago when there was a turning point.

He said he had lost his job working in sales and his baby daughter Penelope had not long been born when it "all came on top of me" and "I was going to end it".

The former Costessey High School pupil said he went missing but fortunately some close friends found him.

Image copyright Contributed Image caption Mr Harrison said he was "on the road to recovery"

He said: "I wouldn't say I'm perfect yet, I'm on the road to recovery and it's good for me to be able to document that.

"I'm trying to make sure I work through my issues as well as help other people."

Mr Harrison said the first thing he did was write his new EP which was the "most therapeutic thing I've done".

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption He said it "all came on top of me" when he lost his job and his daughter Penelope was born

Image copyright Contributed Image caption Mr Harrison said the "biggest thing is going in front of someone and saying I'm suffering"

"It's a very hard subject to approach but it's been good to be honest and helpful for other people, I know that for a fact.

"I've had handwritten letters from people who said it's helped them so it's been a good decision to do that," he said.

He said he wanted to have an "open forum" where people can talk to him about what is going on in their lives.

"The biggest thing is going in front of someone and saying I'm suffering.

"Once you've done that, that's the biggest step you can take," he said.

If you are struggling to cope, contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or please click on this link to access support services.