A motorist was clocked driving at 146mph during police speed checks, which netted a total of six people travelling at more than 100mph.

The "shocked" roads policing team in Norfolk recorded the speeds on the A47 near Terrington Saint John, on Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet, they said it was "unbelievable" to clock that number of drivers on the 70mph speed limit road.

One driver was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

Police said they were "shocked" to catch six drivers speeding at more than 100mph (160km/h) within one afternoon, with one clocking 146mph (235km/h).

Police stopped the drivers on the A47 near Terrington St John

Branding the speeds as "absolutely ridiculous", Sgt Chris Harris praised the team for catching the drivers.

People responded on the social media site with comments that included "madness", "hope they all get banned" and "gobsmacked".

Police said the drivers were caught at 103mph (165km/h), two at 105mph (169km/h), 114mph (183km/h), 127mph (204km/h) and 146mph (235km/h).

They said the driver who was stopped travelling at 103mph was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after providing a positive drug wipe.

Sgt Harris posted details of the "starting point for the courts", which states "where an offender is driving grossly in excess of the speed limit the court should consider a disqualification in excess of 56 days".