Image copyright UAE Canaries Image caption The Dubai-based fans passed some of Dubai's most famous landmarks including the Burj Al Arab

Norwich City supporters living in Dubai have taken part in an open-top bus parade to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.

The UAE Canaries painted the city yellow and green as they passed some of Dubai's most famous landmarks including the Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa.

Luckily, the supporters club did not face the same issues as the official open-top parade.

Norwich City's bus broke down during their celebrations on 6 May.

Players had to abandon the big yellow bus with some attempting to push the vehicle before climbing on board a red replacement.

Norwich City beat Aston Villa on 5 May to be crowned champions.

The club's promotion also coincided with the Dubai-based supporters club's 10th anniversary.