Image caption Shaun Hood said Norwich's win against Aston Villa was the icing on the cake of the best season he had ever seen, and his 40th birthday

A Norwich City fan who got a "Champions 2019" tattoo five weeks ago said he is "absolutely thrilled" his prediction has come true.

Shaun Hood was so convinced of glory he had his left leg inked in March, when City had eight games still to play.

The Canaries soared into the Premier League with a win at Villa Park on Sunday - the icing on the cake for the super fan on his 40th birthday.

"I feel absolutely fantastic, it's brilliant," he said.

"I've never seen a Norwich side that are so together, it's the best season I can remember."

Image copyright Shaun Hood Image caption Shaun Hood was mocked on social media, with some suggesting he had jinxed the rest of the season

The construction worker, from Wymondham, Norfolk, was "convinced" City would win the league and said the team's fortunes were written in the stars early in the season.

"When they drew [with Ipswich Town] at Portman Road in September, in the weeks after that you could see the team was coming together and the idea started forming in my mind."

Norwich may have been four points clear when he braved the needle but not everyone had Mr Hood's confidence.

The tattooist suggested he could pop back and have "nearly" added and he became the butts of jokes among friends and on social media.

On Twitter, fans asked "have you actually had that done?", while one called him a "brave man", and another said "if we don't go up I'm blaming you lol".

"My little girl is seven and she's embarrassed and shakes her head at me," said Mr Hood.

"After I had it done, the next four games were draws and and people said it was all my fault.

"I just thought 'it's a tattoo on my leg, I can cover it'.

"It's not on my forehead, is it?"

Asked if he would get another tattoo if Norwich win the Premier League, Mr Hood said: "I'm never having my skin scored by a needle ever again".