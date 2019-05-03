Image copyright Tim Rogers Image caption Bishop Graham said Norfolk and Waveney was "a new and unexpected place"

The new Bishop of Norwich said he hopes to "bring people together to serve their neighbours".

The Right Reverend Graham Usher, 48, currently the Bishop of Dudley, was announced as the 72nd Bishop of Norwich.

"It's a great honour and somewhat daunting," he said.

He will be officially enthroned at Norwich Cathedral in the autumn. The acting bishop said Bishop Usher brought "significant experience".

The Right Reverend Alan Winton has been the acting Bishop of Norwich since Bishop Graham James stepped down in November after 19 years in the role.

Bishop Usher said: "I'm excited to have been called to serve among the people of Norfolk and Waveney as together we seek to live out Jesus Christ's call to love God and our neighbours."

He has previously served as the Rector of Hexham in Northumberland and lived in Ghana.

"A theme of God's calling in my life is that each new chapter has been to a new and unexpected place," he said.

"The Diocese of Norwich is equally a new and unexpected place for me, and what a wonderful privilege it is to be called to serve here.

"I see the role of a bishop as encouraging others to live out their faith in Jesus Christ with a generosity of spirit and compassion, bringing people together to serve their neighbours in partnership with others."