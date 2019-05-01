Image copyright Geograph/Evelyn Simak Image caption Police were called to the grounds of St Mary's Church in Diss after a man was found dead

A man whose body was found in the grounds of a church had suffered a head injury, police said.

Officers were called to St Mary's Church, in Diss, Norfolk, just before 09:00 BST on Tuesday.

A Home Office pathologist was due to carry out a post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

Det Insp Lewis Craske, of Norfolk Police, said it was "not yet clear" how the man, in his 40s, came to be hurt and an inquiry was continuing.

"While we are treating the death as unexplained at this time, I would urge anyone who may be able to assist with our inquiries to contact police," he said.