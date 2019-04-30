Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Norwich-born Vernon Castle and his wife Irene were superstars, influencing dancers throughout the world

A dancing sensation, who popularised the foxtrot and tango, has been remembered with a plaque unveiled by ex-Strictly judge Dame Darcey Bussell.

Norwich-born Vernon Castle and his wife Irene were superstars in the 1900s, influencing dancers throughout the world.

Film star Fred Astaire said he was hugely influenced by them and starred in a Hollywood biopic of their lives.

A plaque was unveiled at the Nelson Hotel on the site of Mr Castle's home.

Image caption Dame Darcey Bussell unveiled a plaque with Mayor Martin Schmierer (far right) and relative of Mr Castle, Christopher Blyth (far left)

The dancer grew up in Norwich's Great Eastern Hotel, which was managed by his grandfather from 1872 and father from 1912 before being demolished in the 1960s.

He met Irene in the US and soon after they gained international fame performing around the world.

Despite living in the US when World War One broke out, Mr Castle joined the Royal Flying Corp and undertook more than 150 flights over enemy lines in France before being stationed in the US to train pilots.

He died in a plane crash in 1918 aged 30.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vernon Castle lifts his wife and partner Irene in a dance studio in New York in 1914

Dame Darcey said: "Vernon and Irene Castle inspired generations of dancers and continue to. There are good dancers and there are a few stars dancers and Vernon was a star.

"They tried to simplify dances so that everybody could dance at a time they needed dance in their lives. It is such an honour to come to come to Norwich and unveil the plaque."