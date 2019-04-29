Norfolk

A11 crash: Two hurt in collision between cars, deer and lorry

  • 29 April 2019

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash involving two cars, a deer and a lorry.

It happened on the A11 between Wymondham and the Thickthorn interchange, near Norwich, at about 05:00 BST.

Norfolk Police said two cars crashed with a deer and "there was a subsequent collision involving an HGV".

The southbound carriageway is shut between the B1135 and the A47, with diversions in place.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites