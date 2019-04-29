A11 crash: Two hurt in collision between cars, deer and lorry
- 29 April 2019
Two people have been seriously injured in a crash involving two cars, a deer and a lorry.
It happened on the A11 between Wymondham and the Thickthorn interchange, near Norwich, at about 05:00 BST.
Norfolk Police said two cars crashed with a deer and "there was a subsequent collision involving an HGV".
The southbound carriageway is shut between the B1135 and the A47, with diversions in place.