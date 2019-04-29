Two people have been seriously injured in a crash involving two cars, a deer and a lorry.

It happened on the A11 between Wymondham and the Thickthorn interchange, near Norwich, at about 05:00 BST.

Norfolk Police said two cars crashed with a deer and "there was a subsequent collision involving an HGV".

The southbound carriageway is shut between the B1135 and the A47, with diversions in place.