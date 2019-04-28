Image copyright Georgina Barnes Image caption This cat's ears were cut off when he was attacked

A man has been arrested in connection with attacks on cats which left them mutilated or badly injured.

There have been five reports of attacks on pets in Norwich over the last two weeks, including one where a cat had both its ears cut off.

The man was arrested in Norwich on suspicion of attempted theft and is in custody.

Norfolk Police has asked anyone with information to contact them.

One pet returned to its owner's home on 14 April with both its ears cut off, as well as suffering cuts to its lower back.

On Tuesday, a member of the public reported a man trying to put a cat in a holdall. When he was challenged, he dropped the bag and ran off.

The next day a woman saw a man swinging a cat by its tail against a garage in the Philadelphia Lane area of Norwich.

He was seen running off with the cat.

And on Thursday a cat was brought to a vets' surgery in Taverham with both its ears cut off.

Body parts of cats were also found in allotments off Woodcock Road in the city on 26 March and 4 April.