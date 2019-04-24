Image caption Mencap's shop in The Paddocks has reopened after being cordoned off police following a bomb alert

A charity shop had to be sealed off when a worker found a suspected grenade.

Bomb disposal experts were called to the Mencap store in Old Catton, near Norwich, Norfolk, where staff and customers were evacuated.

Police were alerted at about 08:50 BST by a member of staff after they found the suspicious item in a box of donated military goods.

The shops and other neighbouring businesses have now reopened.

The Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, from Essex, arrived at about midday and left some 30 minutes later.

Image caption Shops in the parade were also closed following the suspicious discovery

Image caption Morrisons supermarket was also shut during the alert

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said she did not believe the donation had been "malicious".

The BBC has contacted Mencap for comment.