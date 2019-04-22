Motorcyclist dies in Norfolk two-car crash
- 22 April 2019
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with two cars in Norfolk.
It happened in Bawdeswell at about 10:50 BST on Sunday.
The motorcycle collided with a Nissan Note and a Kia Sportage on the A1067 near the junction with the B1147 Dereham Road.
Norfolk Police said a man in his 30s died at the scene. The force has appealed for anyone who saw the vehicles involved prior to the crash to come forward.