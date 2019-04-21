Motorcyclist dies in Wretham crash
- 21 April 2019
A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Norfolk.
It happened on the A1075 in Wretham, near Thetford, at about 19:30 BST on Saturday.
The Suzuki bike, which was travelling from the direction of Watton, hit a chevron sign before coming to rest in woodland near Church Road.
Norfolk Constabulary said the victim died at the scene and asked for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the force.