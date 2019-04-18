Image copyright Pete Butler Image caption Police praised their "#hero" on social media after the arrest

Police have praised a man dressed as Superman for "overseeing" the arrest of a man in Norwich city centre.

Saleem Syed had been fundraising on Wednesday afternoon when he "helped to calm" a man police were arresting near Castle Mall, he told the Eastern Daily Press.

Police said a man in his 60s was arrested for being drunk and disorderly after shouting and swearing in public.

They added their thanks to their "#hero" on Twitter.

Norwich comedian Pete Butler was on his lunch break when he captured the moment on camera.

He said: "I heard some commotion on the street, lots of shouting and swearing, so I looked out the window and saw a group of police officers trying to handle the situation.

"I looked away for a few seconds and literally in the blink of an eye Superman was there helping the police. I thought it was amazing."