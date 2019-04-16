Norfolk

Norfolk man in 80s charged with murdering wife

  • 16 April 2019
Churchill Place, Brooke, Norfolk
Image caption Detectives condoned off a house in Churchill Place, Brooke, following the stabbing

A man in his 80s has been charged with murdering his wife.

Michael Hubbard, who has been detained under the Mental Health Act at the Norvic Clinic secure unit in Norwich, was charged by the city's magistrates on Monday.

The body of Hilda Frances Hubbard was found by police with fatal stab wounds at a house in Churchill Place, Brooke, Norfolk, in September.

The 81-year-old is next due to appear before magistrates on 15 May.

Image caption Floral tributes have been left for the victim

