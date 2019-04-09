Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The nets prevent the birds from digging tunnels into the cliff to nest

Anti-bird netting is to be removed from cliffs after criticism from wildlife groups including the RSPB.

North Norfolk Council put the nets up at Bacton on 18 March to encourage birds to nest further along the coast.

On Monday, Jeff Knott, regional director of RSPB, said there was a risk of birds "dying" if they got stuck.

The council said after talks with the RSPB the upper levels of netting is to be removed over the next 24 hours, although some netting will remain.

"Minimum levels [of netting] will be retained to assist in progressing with this critical project to protect people's homes and national infrastructure," said a council spokesman.

The RSPB said it was pleased some of the netting been removed, but more action was needed to help sand martins and it would be meeting the council for discussions this week.

"This will cover our outstanding concerns regarding the 1.3km length of the netted cliff face that will remain," a spokesman for for the bird charity said.

"We will ask the council to reduce this to 50m maximum and keep to a height of seven metres."

He said the RSPB was also urging that a finer mesh is used, which birds cannot get trapped in.

He said at the present there has been no evidence of birds dying.

Image caption The RSPB said it had reached out to the council to offer advice

The Norfolk Wildlife Trust had earlier tweeted and expressed its concerns that "advice to protect sand martins has seemingly not been followed at the cliffs".

We are very concerned that advice to protect sand martins has seemingly not been followed at the cliffs at #Bacton. We are awaiting the outcome of @RSPBintheEast's current dialogue with @NorthNorfolkDC – a better approach is urgently needed — Norfolk Wildlife Trust (@SupportNWT) April 9, 2019

Earlier a council spokesman said the landscaping scheme was "designed to protect hundreds of homes in Bacton and Walcott, and the critical infrastructure of Bacton Gas Terminal".

He added: "It has been subject to full environmental impact assessment, planning permission and marine licence applications."