A pheasant that became trapped in a van's engine cavity after hitting it with such force the bonnet opened has been released back into the wild.

The RSPCA said it caused considerable damage to the delivery van's front when it was struck in King's Lynn, Norfolk, in March.

The bird spent a month recovering at the charity's East Winch centre so swelling on its body could go down.

It was returned to the wild on farmland near Fakenham.

Centre manager Alison Charles said the pheasant was "very lucky" to just be "pink and swollen" after hitting the van.

She added the bird's care had been "TLC, warmth and quiet".

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The pheasant became trapped in the van's engine cavity