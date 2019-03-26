Image copyright Google Image caption Southfield School, on Lewis Road in Kettering, is an all girls' school for 11 to 16 year olds and it has a mixed sixth form

A school has been closed after police were called following reports of the sudden death of a man.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed officers were called at 20:48 GMT to Southfield School, Kettering.

The secondary school said on its website that "due to an incident" on Monday night it will be closed on Tuesday, but would reopen on Wednesday.

"We appreciate that this is short notice and apologise, in advance, for any inconvenience caused," it said.

On Twitter the school said the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh's Award training walk would be rescheduled.

The Year Six uniform try-on event, will go ahead on Tuesday evening as planned.