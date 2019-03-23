Boy stabbed in back in Norwich mass brawl
23 March 2019
Two teenagers have been arrested after a boy was stabbed in the back during a fight involving 10 youths.
The attack happened in Mountbatten Drive, Norwich, at about 21:25 GMT on Friday.
Norfolk Police said the boy, aged in his late teens, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment. His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.
The arrested pair are both male and from the Norwich area, police said.