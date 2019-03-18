Image caption The victim was found dead at a property in Wymondham, Norfolk

A woman has been charged with murder after a man who was found with stab wounds to his chest and head died.

Officers found 57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam at a house in Burdock Close, in Wymondham, Norfolk, at 23:50 GMT, but he died later in hospital.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas has been charged with his murder.

She is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. Norfolk Constabulary said it believed the death was an isolated incident.

A post-mortem examination found the likely cause of death was multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds.

Witnesses have been asked to contact police with information, but officers say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the man's death at this time.

Acting Det Insp Neil Stewart said: "A police cordon remains in place at the scene whilst detectives are undertaking a number of enquiries as part of the investigation including carrying out reassurance patrols in the local area.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident; however we are still keen to speak to anyone with information regarding it to further assist our investigation."