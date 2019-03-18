Image copyright NSFT Image caption Antek Lejk took up the post at the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) in May 2018

The chief executive of a "inadequate" NHS mental health trust, which is in special measures, is leaving after less than a year in the post.

Antek Lejk is parting company with the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), which was rated inadequate for a third time in November.

He is joining the East London NHS Foundation Trust.

NSFT's board of directors will announce arrangements for a new interim chief executive shortly.

The Care Quality Commission, which checks on standards in health organisations, reported that the NSFT had unsafe acute wards and was seriously understaffed following an inspection in September.

Trust chairwoman Marie Gabriel thanked Mr Lejk for his work.

Mr Lejk said: "I believe that the Trust is at a key stage of its journey to improve the quality of its services.

"Whilst I fully support the Trust on that journey, it is my belief that it will benefit from a new vision and leadership and I fully support it on that journey."