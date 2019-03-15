Image caption Cairo Adams was accused of attempting to kill two officers at Norwich Prison

An inmate has been found not guilty of trying to murder two prison officers.

Cairo Adams, 23, denied attempting to kill the male officers at Norwich Prison on 11 June 2017.

He was cleared of both counts at London's Old Bailey but convicted of wounding with intent.

He has been remanded in custody for pre-sentence reports. Sentencing is expected to take place on 12 April.