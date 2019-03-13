Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ava-May Littleboy was thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach

Two people arrested after a three-year-old girl died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline will face no further action, police have confirmed.

Ava-May Littleboy died of a head injury after the inflatable "exploded" on a beach in Gorleston, Norfolk on 1 July.

A man and a woman from Great Yarmouth had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter but will not face prosecution.

The council will now review the case on health and safety grounds.

In a statement, Norfolk Police said: "A decision has been made not to proceed with any manslaughter offences against any individual or company".

The statement added that detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team would now support Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which would review the evidence with a view to prosecuting under health and safety legislation.