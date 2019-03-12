Image copyright Magdalena Moczyk Image caption Jakub "Kuba" Moczyk was taking part in his first fight when he was knocked unconscious

Two men are being prosecuted following the death of a young fighter in an unlicensed boxing event.

Jakub Moczyk, 22, died after being knocked out at the Atlantis Arena in Great Yarmouth in 2016.

Unlicensed boxing events are legal, but there are no minimum safety standards, prompting concerns.

Aurelijus Kerpe, 34, of Great Yarmouth, and Andrew Cowlard, 54, of Ormesby, Norfolk, are being prosecuted by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Mr Kerpe is accused of failing in his duty to promote and organise the night of boxing matches to ensure the boxers were not exposed to health and safety risks.

Image caption Mr Moczyk was taking part in an event at the Atlantis Arena, Great Yarmouth, in November 2016

Mr Cowlard, a director and manager of Lifeshield Medical Service, is accused under the Health and Safety Act of neglect in relation to his firm.

Lifeshield Medical Service Ltd's alleged failing was in its duty to provide medical services, including pre-fight medical checks of boxers, in such a way as to ensure the boxers were not exposed to health and safety risks.

That company has since been dissolved and could not be charged as a separate, third defendant.

Mr Kerpe and Mr Cowlard are due to appear before Norwich magistrates on Friday.

Mr Moczyk, known as Kuba, died following the match, which was held as part of a fight night at the arena on 19 November 2016.

In October 2017, the Norfolk senior coroner Jacqueline Lake ruled his death was result of misadventure.