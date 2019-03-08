Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Police stopped two large boats on Norfolk's roads on Thursday

Police have stopped two lorries unsafely transporting large boats on country roads.

The pair were pulled over in separate incidents on the A146 and A143 near Gillingham, Norfolk, on Thursday.

Posting photos of the extremely large boats, officers said the drivers did not even have mirrors that allowed them to see either side of their loads.

Both drivers and operators were reported for traffic offences and one had to pay for alternative transport.

"One of those loads had failed to notify the police whilst the other had notified police but had not complied with abnormal load regulation requirements, a Norfolk Police spokeswoman said.

"Both were prohibited from going any further."

She added one driver was made to comply with regulations before being allowed to move the boat, while the other was removed under police escort on Friday "at the expense of the haulier".