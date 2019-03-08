Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The four new services will provide faster travel between Norwich and Ipswich to London Liverpool Street

Four new train services will speed up journey times between Norwich and London Liverpool Street to 90 minutes.

The Greater Anglia trains will not stop at stations such as Diss, Stowmarket and Chelmsford, and will cut Ipswich to London travel to 57 minutes.

Most existing runs between London and Ipswich take about an hour and a quarter, and just under two hours between London and Norwich.

The new services will cut 12 minutes off the fastest Norwich-London run.

It will cut the fastest journey between Ipswich and London by four minutes, said train operator Greater Anglia.

The 90-minute services will depart Norwich at 09:00 and 17:00 (calling at Ipswich at 09:33 and 17:33) and, in the other direction, from London Liverpool Street at 11:00 and 19:00 (calling at Ipswich at 11:55 and 19:57) and will operate on Mondays to Saturdays.

Most trains take just under two hours to travel between Norwich and London

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: "Faster journey times and thousands of extra seats will provide a boost to people who live and work in East Anglia, as well as supporting the regional economy."

Extra summer services will run on the Norwich-Ipswich-Colchester-London Liverpool Street, the Norwich-Lowestoft, Ipswich-Peterborough, Ipswich-Felixstowe, and Norwich-Great Yarmouth routes, when the new timetable comes into effect on 19 May.