Image copyright @NSPoliceDogs Image caption The lamb was found by a police dog in a hole lot of trouble in the tree stump

A lamb that had been missing from a farm for a week was found stuck in an old tree stump - by a police dog.

German shepherd Harry was out for a morning run with handler PC Dave Carter near Norwich on Friday.

"PD Harry located a stuck lamb this morning on his leg stretch!! Missing for nearly a week, well done Harry," PC Carter wrote on Twitter.

The baa-leaguered lamb was described as "safe and well" and has been returned to its mum and the farmer.

It is not known if the lamb had spent the whole week stuck in the stump.

Image copyright @NSPoliceDogs Image caption "Ewe would not believe what I sniffed out this morning"