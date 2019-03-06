Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The creature was eventually rescued by fire crews

A "stricken" badger which fell 30ft (9m) into a well at a listed building has been rescued by fire crews.

The animal was found by a resident of Northrepps Hall, Cromer, who contacted the RSPCA animal charity.

RSPCA inspector Ben Kirby said he became concerned when he saw the "poor badger" trapped at the bottom of the dry well on the 19th Century estate.

Fire crews used a tripod along with their special animal rescue kit to winch the animal out.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The badger was released nearby

An examination found the badger had avoided any serious injury and was "none the worse" after its ordeal, last month.

The creature was released nearby.